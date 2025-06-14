New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Haryana's Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij today met Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in the national capital on Saturday.

During the meeting, Vij requested the initiation and operation of a Metro Rail line between Ambala and Chandigarh.

Also Read | 'Reckless Act of Aggression': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Israel for Strikes on Iran.

He pointed out that Chandigarh is a Union Territory and also serves as the capital of both Punjab and Haryana, making it a major transit hub. The two leaders discussed the matter in detail. The Union Minister assured Vij of prompt action on the matter, a release said.

Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, Vij said that the Ambala-Chandigarh road is now experiencing extremely heavy traffic. Given that Chandigarh is not only a Union Territory but also a shared capital, hundreds of people commute daily between the two cities. Therefore, there is a pressing need for a Metro rail service in this region.

Also Read | MV Wan Hai 503 Fire: ICG, Indian Navy and IAF Execute High-Risk Operation To Stabilise Fire-Hit Singaporean Vessel off Kochi.

Vij added that the road between Ambala and Chandigarh remains crowded throughout the day and passengers face considerable inconvenience. He emphasized the need for alternative transport options beyond road travel, stating that as a representative of hundreds of thousands of people, it is his responsibility to bring their needs to the attention of the appropriate authorities, and that his voice is never ignored.

Responding to questions from Media persons about power cuts and increased electricity demand during summer, the Haryana Minister said that one of the main reasons for power disruption is insufficient transformer capacity. He said that since taking charge as Energy Minister, he had ordered the augmentation of all power transformers across the state. The majority of these transformers have now been upgraded or replaced to handle increased loads.

Vij further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for a thermal power unit in Yamunanagar. Additionally, new thermal power units will be set up in Hisar and Panipat and a nuclear power plant is also under development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)