Chennai, June 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday criticised Israel for its "reckless act of aggression against Iran," saying it risks igniting a war. The ruling DMK president called for restraint. "Israel's strikes on Iran is a reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war. Coupled with the continued bombardment of #Gaza and suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned," he said in a post on 'X.' India Distances Itself From SCO Statement on Iran-Israel Conflict; Urges Dialogue, Diplomacy for De-Escalation.

"The world must push for restraint, justice, and meaningful diplomacy. #NoMoreWars," he added. Israel said the strike was necessary before Iran got any closer to building an atomic weapon, although experts and the US government have assessed that Tehran was not actively working on such a weapon before the strikes.