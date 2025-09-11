Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 11 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday accused the DMK government of misusing a government school in Trichy district to host a state welfare programme.

A century-old Union Middle School at Alathudayanpatti in Uppiliyapuram panchayat union was declared a holiday on Tuesday to facilitate the "Ungaludan Stalin" scheme camp.

In a post on X, Annamalai wrote, "Yesterday, a government-run century-old middle school in Alathudaiyanpatti, which is part of the Uppiliyapuram Panchayat Union in the Trichy district, was given a holiday to host the DMK government's 'Ungaludan Stalin' camp. It is highly condemnable that government schools are being sacrificed for the sake of the DMK's publicity stunts. The school education department is already in a pathetic state. The abuse of power is going on to the extent of giving a holiday to a school with over a hundred students studying in the Minister of School Education's own district to hold DMK promotional events."

He further alleged that the ruling party could have chosen another venue instead of disrupting the education of poor and underprivileged children. "The people of Tamil Nadu will put an end to such anti-people acts in the 2026 elections," he said.

The "Ungaludan Stalin" scheme is aimed at providing residents with access to government services, bringing them closer to home. In urban areas, the scheme offers services from 13 departments, totalling 43 services, while in rural areas, it covers 15 departments, offering 46 services.

Last week, Annamalai expressed confidence ahead of next year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, saying that the NDA was gaining strength in the state. He asserted that a change in the government would come in 2026.

"Amit Shah is firm. Change will come in 2026 in Tamil Nadu. There is also hope that O Panneerselvam will reconsider his decision. He contested only because of his trust in the Prime Minister of India. The NDA is gaining strength in Tamil Nadu. Even if there are small issues, they will be resolved. From a long-term perspective, the DMK government must be removed," Annamalai said. (ANI)

