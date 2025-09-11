New Delhi, September 11: Markets may witness selective stock movements on Thursday, September 11, as a range of companies announce fresh orders, commercial operations, and strategic partnerships. Investors looking for stocks to buy or sell today should keep a close watch on shares like Bank of Baroda (NSE: BankBaroda), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) which could see action due to company-specific developments.

Indian equities extended their winning streak on Wednesday, with the Nifty notching a sixth consecutive gain, after U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration is continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India, while optimism over potential goods-and-services tax cuts and hopes of a U.S. rate cut further supported sentiment. As we enter a new day, below are the stocks to buy or sell on September 11. Indian Stock Market: Sensex Ends at 81,425 Points, Nifty Nears 25,000 Over US-India Trade Deal Optimism.

Tata Motors (NSE: TataMotors): Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover said that “some data” was impacted in the recent cybersecurity incident that disrupted its production and sales. The firm is working with authorities and will notify individuals if their data is found to be affected. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Ends 70 Points Higher, Nifty Nears 24,800 Boosted by GST Reforms and Bullish Momentum in Auto and Metal Stocks.

Bank of Baroda (NSE: BankBaroda): The bank has cut its overnight MCLR by 10 bps to 7.85% and three-month MCLR by 15 bps to 8.20%, effective Sept 12, while keeping the key one-year rate steady at 8.80%.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM) has raised INR 300 crore through issuance of commercial papers, signaling its active position in the short-term debt market. Investors may watch for potential impact on its liquidity and financing costs.

NTPC Ltd (NSE: NTPC) had begun commercial operations of Unit-3 (660 MW) of its 3,300-MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar recently. This marks a key milestone in Stage-I of the project, which could boost NTPC’s generation capacity and revenue.

HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) has expanded its collaboration with Salesforce to offer orchestration consultation services, supporting AI-driven enterprise transformation—a move that may support upward sentiment in the stock.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

