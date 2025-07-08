New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) An anti-encroachment drive was carried out on Tuesday in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar market amid tight security, removing several illegal structures and roadside stalls.

The market was temporarily shut during the operation and multiple unauthorised constructions were demolished.

According to officials, the action was taken following repeated complaints of traffic congestion and public inconvenience due to encroachments.

“We have deployed police personnel and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order. Around 200 personnel are monitoring the situation,” a senior police officer said.

A notice issued earlier by the Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Patel Nagar) had warned vendors and shopkeepers to remove unauthorised 'rehri-patri' (kiosks) and encroachments on their own, failing which strict action would be taken. PTI NSM

