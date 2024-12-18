New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary from the BJP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress are set to be among the 21 Lok Sabha members, who will be part of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise two bills on simultaneous elections.

The Lok Sabha's list of business for Thursday included the names of 21 MPs to be part of the committee, a motion on whose constitution will be moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Former Union minister Parshottambhai Rupala, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Anil Baluni, C M Ramesh, Bansuri Swaraj, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sambit Patra are among the BJP's Lok Sabha members to be part of the panel.

Chaudhary, a former minister of state for law, is seen as the likely chairperson of the committee, sources said, adding that Thakur is also a contender.

Speaker Om Birla will take the final call according to the rules.

Manish Tewari and Sukhdeo Bhagat of the Congress, Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC, T M Selvaganapathi of the DMK, G M Harish Balayogi of the TDP, Supriya Sule of the NCP (Sharad Pawar), Chandan Chauhan of the RLD and Balashowry Vallabhaneni of the Jana Sena Party are other Lok Sabha members.

Rajya Sabha will name its 10 members for the committee in a separate communication.

Among the Lok Sabha members proposed to be on the committee, 14 are from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, including 10 from the BJP.

