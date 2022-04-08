Amaravati, April 8 (PTI): The active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have come down to 63 even as eight new infections were reported, a bulletin said providing details for the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday.

The tally goes up to 23,19,599 while the total number of people cured of the disease was at 23, 04,806, it said.

The toll remained at 14,370 with no deaths reported.

Over 3,600 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, it further said.

