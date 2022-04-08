Delhi, April 9: The holy month of Ramzan is celebrated with lots of rituals and festivities. Muslims in Delhi, Mumbai, and the other parts of the country will observe their 7th Roza or fast of Ramzan on April 9. The holy month of Ramadan commenced on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was sighted on the evening of April 2.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. The time of fasting depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan 2022: Queries Related to Post COVID-19 Complications Flood Shia-Sunni Helplines During Ramzan.

Fasting is regarded among the five main pillars of the Islam religion. Muslims take a pre-dawn meal that is known as Sehri and later break their fast by consuming an Iftar meal in the dusk. While Sehri is generally observed in the morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer, the breaking of the fast happens at Iftar, two minutes after the sunset, and it begins with a call for Maghrib prayer. Ramzan 2022: With No Restrictions, Cheers Return During Ramadan Festivities in Hyderabad After Two Years.

It is important to note the timings for Sehri and Iftar as the timings of sunrise and sunset change every day. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for the 7th Roza on April 9.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 7 9 April 2022 05:12 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 7 9 April 2022 04:41 18:45

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 7 9 April 2022 04:29 18:28

The festival continues from 29-30 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

