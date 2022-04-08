Kerala, April 8: A shocking case has come to light from Kochi, where a youth was allegedly attacked by three persons near Kulappurakaavu temple on Tuesday evening. The miscreants attacked the youth with iron rods. The victim sustained serious injuries on both arms. The accused was arrested on Thursday.

As per the report published by the Times of India, The three accused have been identified as Ashik Manoharan (29), Ashik Paulose (23), and Jethin Joy (26). According to police, the three accused had a personal grudge against the victim. Kerala Shocker: Man Kills His Son,Wife and Grandchildren By Setting Their House on Fire in Idukki.

As per the reports, the cops at Angamaly police station booked the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused were presented before the court and were remanded in judicial custody, said police.

