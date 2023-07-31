New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra was on Monday given additional charge of the post of telecommunications secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.

K Rajaraman, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, relinquished his charge on Monday.

The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Department of Telecommunications to Chandra till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, it added.

