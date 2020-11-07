Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): The armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts, which mandates a high level of knowledge, dedication, commitment and sacrifice and leadership at all levels at all times, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday.

He was addressing the passing out parade for 217 cadets of the 139th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Addressing the cadets here, Bhadauria said that it's an honour for him to review the 139th parade, adding that the excellent standard of parade displayed today "exemplifies the ethos of this great institution".

"Our armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts. This mandates a very high level of knowledge, dedication, commitment and sacrifice and leadership at all levels at all times. This is what each service and nation expect from you. As a budding military professional, you should begin to understand that geopolitical churnings around the world have a direct bearing on the security environment in our neighbourhood," he said.

The IAF chief stated that the NDA is one of the finest academies of the world.

Highlighting that today's battlespace is highly complex and multidimensional with unpredicted security scenarios and high operational tempo, he said: "In the battlespace, operational response and demand will be an integrated synergetic approach in all operations."

"Appointment of Chief of Defence Staff and formation of DMA marks the beginning of a historic phase of higher defence reforms in our country. All of you trained in this best tri-service institute at the start of training called NDA are actually best equipped to successfully transform this era of jointness as you grow in your respective services," he concluded. (ANI)

