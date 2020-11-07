New Delhi, November 7: India reported 50,356 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 84,62,081 on Saturday. A total of 577 people also succumbed to coronavirus since Friday morning, Till now, 1,25,562 have died due to COVID-19 in India. According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are currently 5,16,632 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Till now, 78,19,886 have recovered from coronavirus, while one person has migrated to another country. India's recovery rate has also improved to 92.32 percent. The case mortality rate in the country is 1.49 percent. India's COVID-19 Live Tracker.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday conducted 11,13,209 COVID-19 tests. The medical body has till now tested 11,65,42,304 sample for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country.

The western state of India witnessed 5,027 fresh cases on Friday. A total of 17,10,314 people have contracted the virus so far. On Friday, 161 people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 44,965. The state's recovery rate increased from 91.07 percent to 91.35 percent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.63 percent.

Meanwhile, Delhi is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. In the past few days, coronavirus cases increased drastically in the national capital. On Friday, Delhi logged the highest single-day spike of 7,178 new Covid cases, taking Delhi's overall coronavirus tally to 4,28,831 amid the festive season and rising pollution levels in the city.

