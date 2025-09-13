Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Following shots fired at actor Disha Patani's father's residence at Civil Lines, Bareilly, SSP Anurag Arya said that armed police guards have been placed at their home and profiles of the perpetrators are being developed from the CCTV footage.

SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya said, "Police was informed that the firing was done by two unidentified persons on a bike. We have talked to the family and filed an FIR. Five teams have been formed under the supervision of the SP City and SP Crime to investigate the incident, identify those involved, and arrest them. A specialised team led by the traffic department has been tasked with analysing CCTV footage from across the city to identify any suspicious individuals. All of our teams are working on it. Armed police guards have been placed at their home. We are developing profiles of the perpetrators with the help of CCTV footage."

He further said that people living in the neighbourhood are also being interrogated.

After shots were fired at their Bareilly residence in the early hours of Friday, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer and father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, told ANI on Saturday that the assailants fired about 8-10 rounds at his home.

"Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence. Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility, but it is not clear yet," he said.

According to police, two motorbike-borne assailants fired at the residence around 3:30 am.

"We received information about the firing at retired CO Jagdish Patani's residence by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. Police teams were immediately sent to the site. An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station under various sections. Armed police personnel have been deployed for the protection of the family members," SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya, said. (ANI)

