Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Thursday attended the Commemoration Parade of the Reunion and the Commemoration of Bombay Sappers' War Memorial Centenary here in Pune.

The Chief of Army Staff attended the commemoration parade at Bombay Engineer Group (BEG), where he dedicated the expanded Bombay Sappers War Memorial to commemorate its centenary on Wednesday.

Commemorating 100 years of the iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group, earlier on Tuesday, over 100 paratroopers of the elite 411 (Independent) Para Field Company including seven senior veterans undertook static line and free fall jumps to kickstart the events marking the Reunion, a four-yearly event bringing together the entire Bombay Sapper fraternity.

Officers and troops rubbed shoulders with each other in this daring display of guts and courage, testimony that the safety and security of the Nation is in capable hands. While the serving personnel represented the secure present and a well-thought through future, the veterans led by the 75 year old former Engineer-in -Chief, Lt Gen RR Goswami symbolised the unwavering grit and resolve of The Bombay Sappers to deliver at all costs. Brig SR Mazgaonkar at 74 yrs, Brig RG Divekar 66 yrs and the former Central Army Commander, Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri at 61 yrs defied age to partake in this remarkable display of bravery and belongingness.

Along with the paratroopers were the Paramotor pilots who have recently completed the East-West Kutch to Kibithu Paramotor expedition as an ode to the War Memorial's Centenary. The paramotors enamoured the audience who were spell bound by their low level flying and acrobatics. Dighi Hills, that serves as a training area for the Bombay Sappers had a festive air about it with displays of the traditional Gatka and Malkhamb enthralling the audience that included numerous school and college children besides serving and veteran officers, JCOs and Other Ranks and their families.

The exhilarating Physical Training display by the BEG instructors had everyone holding their breath while applauding the agility and grace on display.

BEG Commandant Brig Dilip Patwardhan, on completing the jump, spoke of the significance of the War Memorial referring to it as a Shraddha Sthaan, a symbol of sacrifice, valour and selfless service. He said that the Memorial, which serves as the logo of The Bombay Sappers, was erected in February 1923 and has recently been expanded to include names of gallant bravehearts of Bombay Sappers who have made the Supreme Sacrifice for the Nation. The scenic environment of the hills and the pristine Gurnam Lake nearby were witness to joy and rejoicing by the real life heroes who unquestioningly give up their today for our tomorrow. (ANI)

