Fatehpur, February 1: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has sent a notice to a shopkeeper after the shoes he purchased from his shop were torn. In his notice, Gyanendra Bhan Tripathi claimed that due to the torn shoes, he could not attend his brother-in-law's wedding.

He further claimed it caused him mental distress and he had to undergo treatment at a hospital in Kanpur. Tripathi, who is a lawyer by profession, claimed that he bought the shoes from Salman Hussain's shop on November 21 last year. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Police Personnel Shot in Sultanpur, Video Surfaces.

He claimed that the shopkeeper told him that the shoes were from a reputed brand with a six-month warranty. However, the shoes gave way within six days, claimed Tripathi, adding that he had to miss his brother-in-law's wedding due to the same reason.

Tripathi claimed that this caused him mental stress, and he underwent treatment at a private hospital. He sent a notice to the shopkeeper on January 19 and demanded the Rs 10,000 he spent on treatment, Rs 2,100 for the registry and Rs 1,200 for the shoes he bought. Uttar Pradesh: Five Boys Made To Bathe in Cold Water As Punishment by Principal in Bareilly District (Watch Video).

Tripathi also threatened to file a case against the shopkeeper if he failed to compensate him. In response, shopkeeper Salman Hussain accepted that Tripathi had bought the shoes from his shop. However, he denied the claim that he lied about the shoes being of a reputed brand.

Hussain also said that Tripathi had bought the shoes at a 50 per cent discount. "There was a warranty given that the sole of the shoe would not get damaged within six months but nothing happened. They are forcibly pressurising me and all their allegations are baseless," he added.

