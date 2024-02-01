Ayodhya (UP), February 1: On the orders of the MP/MLA Court, a case has been registered against 12 people, including Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya and inspectors of Mankapur Kotwali police station for the illegal occupation and looting of a Gurudwara located in Mankapur. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Police Personnel Shot in Sultanpur, Video Surfaces.

According to reports, one Gurbachan Kaur had filed an application in court alleging that her father-in-law, Mohar Singh, purchased land from the MP in Bhagat Singh Nagar and constructed a house with a Gurudwara inside. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Factory Manager Shot At Over Personal Enmity In Sambhal, Video Surfaces.

She alleged that on September 13, 2023, Kirti Singh arrived at Mohar Singh’s place with the then in-charge of Mankapur Kotwali, inspector Sudhir Kumar Singh, crime inspector Arun Kumar Rai, and others, and threatened Mohar Singh to vacate the house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).