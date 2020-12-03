New Delhi, December 3: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week for four days. During the visit, the Army Chief would be meeting the military leadership of the two countries.

Last month, Naravane went on a three-day visit to Kathmandu, where he met Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence on Friday in Baluwatar.

He also gifted medical equipment, including X-ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units and anaesthesia machines, for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army.

On November 5, the Chief of Army Staff was conferred the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army by Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari. He was also presented with a sword and scroll during the function in the presence of Prime Minister Oli, Indian Ambassador Vinay M Kwatra and other senior officials of both countries.

