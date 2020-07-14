Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Army chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the Vajra Corps formations in Amristar and Ferozepur in Punjab and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops along the western border, according to a defence statement.

On Monday, he had visited forward areas along the International Border in Jammu-Pathankot region and interacted with the field formation commanders and troops.

During Tuesday's visit, General Naravane was accompanied by Lt General R P Singh, Army Commander, Western Command, the statement said.

He was briefed by Lt General Sanjeev Sharma, Corps Commander Vajra Corps and General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs of Panther and Golden Arrow Divisions.

He interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation and awarded commendation cards to individuals for their bravery and devotion to duty.

General Naravane commended the efforts of the formations in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and also exhorted all ranks to maintain focus on operational preparedness at all times, according to the statement.

