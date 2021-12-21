New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The first batch of indigenously developed next-generation armoured engineer reconnaissance vehicles was inducted into the Army on Tuesday, the defence ministry said.

It said the vehicles were inducted into the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army at an event in Pune in presence of Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 31-Year-Old Foreign National Raped in Restaurant in Siolim, 2 Arrested.

The vehicle has been designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Ordnance Factory Medak and Bharat Electronics Limited, Pune, it said.

"Despite the various restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic since the last one year, supply of the vehicle to Indian Army has been on schedule," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Desert Cat Found in Forests of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh (View Pic).

"The vehicle is capable of carrying out reconnaissance of water obstacles and boggy patches for the execution of engineering tasks with capabilities to carry out reconnaissance and provide real time update to force commanders," it added.

The ministry said the new platforms will enhance existing "engineer reconnaissance capabilities of Indian Army and would be a major game-changer in upport of mechanised operations in future conflicts."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)