Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Army Training Command on Wednesday celebrated the 77th Army Day by organizing a 'Know Your Army' Mela at the Ridge, Shimla, a press release said.

The event was inaugurated by Major Gen Vivek Venkatraman, Offg Chief of Staff Artrac, in presence of Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner and Sanjib Gandhi, SP, Shimla.

The 'Know Your Army' Mela is an initiative by the Army Training Command to promote awareness and understanding of the Indian Army's role and contributions. The event is part of the celebrations marking the 77th Army Day, which commemorates the appointment of General KM Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949.

The mela featured an array of attractions, including a weapon & equipment display, medical camp, selfie point and a performance by the military band. In addition, various stalls have been set up to provide information on the Indian Army's role, responsibilities and army's contributions to national security and development.

Visitors were also treated to military martial music performances, which added to the fervor of the event.

A large number of visitors, including locals and tourists, attended the mela, with women showing particular interest in the AWWA Stall. Meanwhile, youth and children were drawn to stalls providing information on the recruitment process.

15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence. (ANI)

