Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) The Indian Army on Tuesday unveiled a monolith commemorating the historic victory of its Chenab Brigade in the 1971 war with Pakistan near the Pargwal border along the Line of Control here, a defence spokesman said.

The Chenab Brigade under the aegis of the Jammu-based Tiger Division established and inaugurated the monolith as a testament to the bravery and sacrifice displayed by Indian soldiers in the Battle of Phuklian (Chenab enclave) in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

He said the aim of installing the monolith is to educate the border residents, especially the youth, about the heroic victory of the Indian Army and the great valour of its troops.

The commander of Chenab Brigade unveiled the monolith in the presence of ex-servicemen, commandants and officers of Border Security Force (BSF), police personnel, civil administration representatives and schoolchildren from the border village of Pargwal, the spokesman said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the commander of the Chenab Brigade engaged with civilians and veterans, encouraging them to strengthen military-civil cooperation in facing future challenges and threats.

The monolith named 'Pargwal Parakram Pillar' will serve as a permanent reminder of the selfless sacrifice of our soldiers, the spokesman said, adding that it embodies the spirit of nationalism and is meant to inspire future generations to reflect upon the glorious past.

