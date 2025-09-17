The Students and the Army officials at the event (Photo/ ANI)

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], September 17 (ANI): In a significant effort to motivate and inform the youth about career opportunities in the Armed Forces, the Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Narangi, under the aegis of ZRO Shillong, on Wednesday, conducted a comprehensive outreach programme at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Cantonment.

An official statement mentioned that the event was especially organised for the students from the districts of Golaghat, Darrang, and Hailakandi, currently enrolled under the AROHAN scheme of the Assam State Government.

The event contained a motivational lecture and an informative session on Operation Sindoor, where a total of 367 students participated, according to an official statement.

The event aimed at familiarising the students with the operational strength, strategic decisiveness, and resilience of the Indian Armed Forces, which will not only educate but also instil a deep sense of patriotism and pride among the attendees, according to the report.

The motivational lecture provided a realistic and inspiring insight into life in the Armed Forces, it also covered the diverse career avenues available in the Army and the values of discipline, leadership, and service to the nation that define a soldier's life, the statement added.

An interactive format ensured direct engagement between the students and the ARO Narangi team, allowing the participants to raise queries and gain clarity about the recruitment process, eligibility, and lifestyle associated with defence services, the statement added further.

According to the officials, the event was effectively conducted by the Director and team from ARO Narangi, who ensured smooth coordination and meaningful interaction throughout the programme. (ANI)

