Leparada (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the foundation stone for the Divisional Commissioner (Central Zone) office at Basar in Leparada district on Wednesday.

The Central Division office will have its headquarters at Pagi and will cover the five districts of central Arunachal: Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada, and Lower Siang.

To mark the occasion, Khandu handed over the official notification to Amjad Tak, a senior IAS officer, who will take charge as the Divisional Commissioner, Central Zone.

Congratulating the people of Leparada in particular and the rest of the four districts, Khandu said that setting up the Divisional Commissioner office is an attempt to take governance to people's doorsteps and ensure better administration and development of the region.

"I remember the day - 6th December 2022 - during my visit here, you had demanded the central zone divisional commissioner's office to be established at Basar. That was the day and here I am today. Demand fulfilled!" he said in a public meeting to mark the occasion.

Khandu admitted that the demand - endorsed by MLAs of the five districts, was genuine, as these districts earlier came under the jurisdiction of the Divisional Commissioner, Western Zone, with its headquarters at Yachuli.

He assured that every support for new infrastructure required for a well-planned and executed Divisional Office at Pagi will be extended by the state government.

In response to two other requests submitted by the people, Khandu assured to positively explore the possibilities of creating the offices of Central Zone DIGP and Chief Engineer (PWD) at Basar.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 7 projects and inaugurated 29 others.

On the occasion, Speaker P D Sona, Minister Industries Tumke Bagra, MLAs Gokar Basar, Rode Bui, Taniya Soki, Kardo Nyigyor and Kento Jini and others were present. (ANI)

