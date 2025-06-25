Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday criticised what it called an "undeclared Emergency" in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accusation came on a day when the BJP observed 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram in a statement said the real Black Day for India's democracy "is not in the past but is unfolding every single day under THE BJP rule".

Condemning the BJP's protest in Arunachal Pradesh commemorating the 1975 Emergency, Siram said the ruling party was using a five-decade-old event to divert attention from its current failures and anti-democratic governance.

The Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lasted until March 21, 1977. It was marked by widespread press censorship, arrests without trial and the stifling of dissent in academia, politics and civil society.

The BJP-led central government has decided to observe June 25 as the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured "inhuman pain" during the period.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of systematically weakening democratic institutions, stifling dissent, manipulating elections, and silencing critics, from lawmakers and journalists to civil society and the judiciary.

“During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP sought a ‘char so paar' (400 plus) mandate for a new Constitution, threatening Dr B R Ambedkar's legacy. The people of India rejected that attempt, choosing instead to uphold the Constitution and its principles of justice,” Siram said.

The Congress leader charged the Modi government with consistently violating parliamentary norms, suspending MPs for raising public concerns, bypassing committees, bulldozing legislation, and refusing to discuss crucial national issues.

