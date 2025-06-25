New Delhi, June 25: A 26-year-old man was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly pushing a girl off the rooftop in the Jyoti Nagar area, said the Delhi police. The accused was identified as Taufeeq (26), a resident of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. According to Delhi Police, the complaint about the incident was filed at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station on June 23, wherein it was stated that a girl had fallen off a rooftop. Subsequently, multiple teams of the Gokulpuri subdivision and the Operations unit of the NE District were deployed along with the team of PS Jyoti Nagar."

"The joint efforts of the teams resulted in the arrest of the accused in the late hours of June 24. The accused was identified as Taufeeq from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh," said the police. Meanwhile, the mother of the victim alleged that the accused used to harass her daughter and had also put forward a marriage proposal. Delhi Shocker: Woman’s Body Found in Bed Box, Landlord Among 2 Arrested; Husband on the Run.

Man Pushes Girl off Rooftop in Jyoti Nagar Area

New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl was pushed off a terrace in Jyoti Nagar, the accused fled after the incident, as locals tried to catch him. Police investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/6QsdnVMLpX — IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2025

Accused Taufeeq Arrested

#WATCH | Delhi | Taufeeq, accused of allegedly pushing off a girl from the rooftop in Jyoti Nagar PS area, has been arrested by the Police. Delhi Police say, "During investigation of case regarding fall of a girl from the rooftop registered at PS Jyoti Nagar on 23.06.25,… pic.twitter.com/K5bRYo3SxT — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2025

Speaking to ANI, the deceased's mother said, "He should either be hanged or shot. We want to see it with our own eyes... Only then will my daughter's soul and we will get peace... He had started harassing my daughter for some days, forcing her to speak to him. She did not call or talk to him. My daughter had also informed me about it. I had asked him why he was harassing her... After that, he proposed marriage to her. I said that a marriage is not possible because my daughter used to tie a Rakhi to him. I asked him to respect the bond of Rakhi as it is a sacred bond between a brother and sister." Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Stabbed Over ‘Past Enmity’ in Sangam Vihar, Juvenile Among 2 Arrested.

"I told him that a wedding with a sister is not allowed in our culture... I asked him not to trouble the girl... then my daughter stopped talking to him.. He started troubling her when she used to go to work... He used to harass her when she got work-related calls... I told him that it was none of his business," said the bereaved mother of the victim.

Adding further, she said, "We did not complain about him because we never thought he would do anything like this... On June 23rd... she was upstairs doing chores... When we went upstairs, we saw that he was beating her and had strangled her... When we tried to move him away, he pushed her father... and threw her down from the top and ran away... We demand justice..." Further details on the matter are awaited.

