Itanagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) Tuesday appreciated the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts, for rising against insurgency and exhorted them to be strong and proud of being independent tribes of the state.

A delegation of community leaders, opinion makers and social activists from the three insurgency-hit districts, called on the governor at Raj Bhavan here and shared their issues including insurgency, development and employment opportunities for the youth.

Mishra reminded them that the Constitution of India recognises Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho as the original Arunachali tribes. They are independent entities and have no patron tribes over them, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

“They must, therefore, have self pride in their independent tribal status independent of any people beyond the borders of the state,” he said.

The governor advised the people of the districts not to be misguided by unscrupulous individuals for their personal gains and also cautioned them against overground workers of insurgency groups.

He urged the senior citizens and social activists to convince the misguided youth to return back to the mainstream of life and added that the state government would help them to re-establish themselves in the society by providing avenues and assistance for livelihood.

Mishra called upon the community leaders and society conscious youth to ensure that funds provided for development are reflected on the ground.

“It is the responsibility of every member of the society to see that no part of the developmental fund goes to insurgency groups or pockets of any individual,” he said.

The governor, who expressed concern about education in the insurgency affected districts, assured a private school in the line of Sainik School in the district under Corporate Social Responsibility.

“It will be named after Havildar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) who lost his life in line of duty,” Mishra added.

