Itanagar, May 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday asked the deputy commissioners to prepare micro plans for maximum coverage for COVID-19 vaccines of the targeted beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 and above.

The chief secretary who took a virtual meeting with all the DCs to review the management of COVID-19 in their respective districts especially, vaccination and testing drive, informed that there is sufficient stock of vaccines available with the state government, official sources said.

Emphasizing on testing, vaccination and treatment, Kumar also directed the Health and Family Welfare department to keep at least 160 Covid vaccination centres operational everyday and try to find ways to address the reasons for poor vaccination coverage in the districts.

"The vaccination centres should open every day for inoculation," he added.

The chief secretary also asked the DCs to put every possible effort in order to address the reservation, apprehension and fear of the people for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Conduct awareness camps, engage the gaon burahs (village head) and other stakeholders to communicate and make the people understand the importance of the Covid vaccination," Kumar added.

Principal Secretary (Home) Rajeev Verma, Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Dr Sharat Chauhan, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa and others were present in the meeting, the sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)