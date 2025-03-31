Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh was jolted by an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on March 31 at 02:38 pm, The National Center of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The NCS shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Shi Yomi area of Arunachal Pradesh.

The earthquake hit India's northeastern state at a depth of 10 km.

"Q of M: 3.5, On: 31/03/2025 14:38:18 IST, Lat: 28.88 N, Long: 94.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shi Yomi, Arunachal Pradesh", the National Center of Seismology said in its post.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1906636954248053152

This is the second earthquake in the Northeastern region of India in the past four days. Earlier this week, Meghalaya experienced a 4-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in the East Garo Hills district.

NCS mentioned that the earthquake took place at 1.03 PM (IST) at a depth of 5 km. (ANI)

