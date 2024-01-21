Itanagar, Jan 21 (PTI) A renowned priest from Arunachal Pradesh, who will attend the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has appreciated the hospitality given to him in the temple town.

Mogi Ori, who is a Donyi-Polo Kargu Gamgi priest in West Siang district, said he found heaven on earth after visiting Ayodhya.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Visits Ram Setu's Origin Point, Says 'Had the Opportunity To Be at Arichal Munai' (See Pics and Video).

"I think I have found heaven on earth by visiting the place," he told PTI from Ayodhya.

He said he is attending the consecration event to propagate and promote Donyi-Poloism in other parts of the country.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Itinerary for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: From Arrival Time and Ceremony to Public Event, Take a Look at PM Modi’s Schedule in Ayodhya on January 22.

Ori said three to four priests from the state are attending the event and all of them are staying with the karsevaks.

Meanwhile, preparations are on to celebrate the historic occasion in the northeastern state on Monday.

Cleanliness drives in various temples are going on and in many places, big screens have been installed to live stream the consecration ceremony.

The ruling BJP in the state is also gearing up with various programmes to mark the event.

"The party is installing big screens for live streaming the consecration ceremony in various district offices and even ministers and MLAs are organising similar events in their own capacities," party's general secretary Tadar Niglar said.

Niglar, who is also the chairman of Sadbhaav Arunachal, a social organisation, informed that his NGO had launched the Ram Jyoti vitaran abhiyan (distribution of lamps) on Saturday in the state capital and is contemplating to distribute around 10,800 diyas (lamps) to the people of the state capital by Sunday evening.

"Our NGO had already installed five LED TVs in prominent locations of the state capital to enable people witness the historic occasion and our volunteers will distribute around six quintals of sweets to the citizens," Niglar added.

The BJP leader appealed to the people of the state to light diyas in their homes to mark the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)