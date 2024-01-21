Ayodhya, January 21: On January 22, Ayodhya will witness the historic ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 7,000 other guests from around the world will be present. To prepare for this auspicious occasion, PM Narendra Modi is observing an 11-day ‘anushthan’ or special ritual, which involves sleeping on the floor and drinking coconut water. Ram Temple Satellites Image: ISRO Releases Satellite Images of Newly Built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi has been a key figure in the Ram Temple movement since 1990 when he helped organise the Rath Yatra led by former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. The Ram Temple issue has been one of the core agendas of the BJP since its formation in 1980. On a momentous day, the Prime Minister will visit Ayodhya for five hours and take part in various sacred rituals and events. We at LatestLY bring you PM Narendra Modi's Full Itinerary for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha on January 22. Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Visits Arichalmunai, Pays Floral Tributes at Seashore (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Itinerary for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha:

10:25 am: Arrival at Ayodhya airport

10:45 am: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad

10:55 am: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site

11 am-12 am: Reserved

12:05 pm-12:55 pm: ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals begin

12:55 pm: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue

1 pm: Arrival at a public ceremony

1 pm- 2 pm: PM Modi to attend public event in Ayodhya

2:10 pm: Visit to Kuber Teela

3:30 pm: Expected departure from Ayodhya

Ayodhya has ramped up its security arrangements for the Ram temple’s ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony on Monday, with barricades and barbed wires blocking the entry of vehicles and crowds at the temple site and other important locations like the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. The police are using 10,000 CCTVs and plain-clothed personnel to monitor the movements of people and traffic, especially during the visits of the 506 A-listers, who comprise eminent politicians, industrialists, film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.

