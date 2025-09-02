New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Punjab is reeling under its worst floods in nearly four decades, with more than 1,000 villages submerged and over 2.5 lakh people rendered homeless overnight.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued an appeal, invoking Punjab's unparalleled sacrifices for the nation and urging all political parties, state governments, and especially the Central Government to rise above politics and extend wholehearted support to flood-hit Punjab, stated a release.

Also Read | 'Smiling Manifestation of a Troika': US Media Blames Donald Trump for 'Show of Unity' at SCO Summit 2025.

The AAP Chief announced that every AAP MP and MLA will donate one month's salary to the Punjab CM Relief Fund.

Kejriwal stated that the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with his ministers, MLAs, and thousands of AAP workers, were working round-the-clock on the ground to deliver food, medicines, and rescue services, while ordinary Punjabis themselves were exemplifying humanity by helping each other in this dark hour.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Govt's Assurance to Implement Hyderabad, Satara Gazettes to Pave Way for Marathas Getting Kunbi Certificates.

In a video message, Kejriwal said, "Punjab is not just a state of our country, it is a strong shield of Hindustan. History bears witness that whenever any foreign invader advanced towards our nation, Punjab bore the first blow on its chest. In all the attacks that India faced, Punjab absorbed the strikes on its own body and protected the rest of India. In every difficult time, Punjab always stood at the forefront."

Highlighting Punjab's contribution from the freedom struggle to guarding borders, AAP convenor noted, "This is the same Punjab that gave the highest number of sons in the sacrifice for India's independence and countless soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of our borders. During the freedom struggle, the maximum number of hangings were of Punjabis, and the maximum number of people sent to Kalapani were Punjabis. In every grain of this soil lies the spirit of sacrifice for the nation. Punjabis have always laid down their lives for Bharat Mata so that the rest of the country could remain safe," he said.

He added, "Punjab is the sacred land of five rivers, where not just crops but also knowledge and tales of valour have been nurtured. It is this soil where the hymns of the Vedas echoed, where the holy voice of the Gurus showed humanity the right path. When India faced food shortages and there was fear about how to feed a growing population, Punjab during the Green Revolution sowed seeds and fertilizers into its land to produce grain for the entire nation."

He further stated, "Punjab feeds the whole of India. It has taken the responsibility of filling the stomachs of the nation's people. But today, that same Punjab is in deep distress. Nature has unleashed devastation and Punjab is under the grip of floods. Boundless water has submerged Punjab's fields. People have lost their homes and livelihoods. Thousands of acres of crops stand destroyed. In this calamity, every Punjabi--regardless of religion or caste--is helping one another, forgetting their own troubles to support their neighbours. Such an example of humanity is possible only in Punjab, and it is one that guides the world."

Highlighting the unprecedented nature of disasters, Kejriwal stated that Punjab was witnessing terrible devastation.

"This disaster is no ordinary flood. After 37 years, Punjab has witnessed such terrible devastation. More than 1,000 villages have been submerged. Over 2.5 lakh people--our brothers and sisters--have been rendered homeless overnight. Their life savings and dreams have been washed away. The crisis is so immense that one cannot even imagine it, and reaching the affected people is not easy due to the massive spread of water," he said.

Making a heartfelt appeal, Kejriwal said, "I fold my hands before all political parties, state governments, and especially the Central Government. Let us rise above politics and fulfill the duty of humanity. Let us all come together and extend open-hearted support to Punjab. The Punjab that always bore every attack on its chest for the nation, the Punjab that has fed the people of this country--let us all now contribute for Punjab. I am confident that in this difficult time, the entire nation will stand resolutely with Punjab."

The AAP Supremo further announced that all members of AAP across the country were donating one month's salary to Punjab, highlighting their support.

"All Members of Parliament and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party--from Delhi, Gujarat, Kashmir, Goa, and across the country--are donating their one month's salary to the Punjab CM Relief Fund to support flood-affected families. Today, the entire nation is with Punjab."

Concluding with a prayer, Arvind Kejriwal said, "I humbly pray to Waheguru Ji to shower his blessings upon Punjab. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)