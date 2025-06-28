New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Election Commission has started its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to verify the eligibility of electors in each constituency ahead of Bihar elections, fulfilling its mandate under Article 326 of the Constitution, according to an official statement from the poll panel.

"Article 326 specifies eligibility to become an elector. Only Indian citizens aged 18 years and above, and ordinary residents in that constituency, are eligible. Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has already started successfully in Bihar for verifying the eligibility of each elector with full participation of all Political Parties," the EC's statement read.

More than one Lakh volunteers will be assisting genuine electors, particularly the elderly, the sick, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the poor, and other vulnerable groups during the SIR, said the EC.

Notably, the printing and door-to-door distribution of new Enumeration Forms (EF) for the existing more than 7.8 crore electors of Bihar has already started in the 243 Assembly Constituencies.

"Online filling of the new Enumeration Forms (EFs) has already been enabled and has also started successfully. Out of the existing 7,89,69,844 electors, 4.96 Crore electors, whose names are already in the last intensive revision of Electoral Roll on 01.01.2003, have to simply verify so, fill the Enumeration Form and submit it," EC said.

The Poll panel has already appointed 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and will appoint an additional 20,603 BLOs for new polling stations.

All recognised National and state political parties registered with the ECI have also appointed 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs). They can still appoint more BLAs.

All Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates are engaging all the BLOs full-time during the SIR. Additionally, SMSs are also being sent to the 5,74,07,022 registered mobile numbers of Bihar, with all activities regarding the SIR progressing as scheduled.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticised the EC for conducting an SIR, claiming that the poll panel is trying to "bring the NRC in from the back door," referring to the controversial National Register of Citizens against which there were multiple protests a few years ago.

The TMC MP said, "The EC (Election Commission) is trying to bring the NRC in from the back door. In 1935 under the Nazis, you were supposed to be given an ancestor pass. Some proof of paper to show that you are an Indian citizen is this the new version of that Nazi Ancestor Pass?... All the INDIA bloc parties will take this up in and outside Parliament."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also accused the EC of trying to implement the NRC in Bihar, and warned that this could stop many rightful Indian citizens from voting and harm public trust in the Election Commission ahead of elections. (ANI)

