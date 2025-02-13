Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has no right to comment on the phone tapping allegations levelled by state minister Kirodi Lal Meena, accused the Congress leader of doing the same during his tenure.

He said that the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the former chief minister Gehlot had also made a confession in the High Court on the phone tapping issue. Meena has already given his clarification.

"Kirodi Lal Meena ji has given clarification on the issue he had raised. At least, former CM Ashok Gehlot ji and those in the government in his tenure and after the confession of his OSD Lokesh Sharma in the court, they have no right to give such comments," Shekhawat told reporters here today.

Gehlot on Thursday said that the BJP government has committed a crime by tapping the phone calls of cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena if it is done without taking all due permissions.

On the issue of the Waqf Board Bill introduced in the Parliament and the allegations raised by the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shekhawat said, "Those who looted Muslims in the name of Waqf property and those who committed the sin of making Waqf properties their personal property, it is natural for them to be pained. But, for the common citizens of the country, be it affiliated to any religion, it is the responsibility of the government to protect their property. For this, the Bill has been introduced."

