New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed officials to prepare a draft of the career progression of Railway sportspersons by October 30, 2021.

Vaishnaw on Thursday said that job security and assured career progression are important to boost any sportsperson's morale so the government will provide job security to the players when they will leave the game.

His remarks came during a felicitation function of Railways' medal winners and participants of the Tokyo Olympics.

After the function, while speaking to ANI, the minister said, "Assured career progression of sportsperson with railways is being worked out. The motive of this step is to give career assurance to the players when they leave the game. I instructed senior officials to prepare a draft of the career progression of Railway sportsperson by October 30.

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) today also honoured Indian Railways' 25 medalist players and six coaches, who participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Vaishnaw underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a new mindset about sports in the country. "How do players get the best facilities? How do they get all the resources to improve their game? We are continuously working on that," he added.

On the question of the development or availability of sports infrastructure, he said, "We have to keep in mind that the infrastructure of sports should be made from the point of view of the players. Railway infrastructure is already available in small places also and is being improved further.

Expressing happiness over the performance of the hockey team, the minister said that Railways has made a huge contribution to hockey for the last 50 years.

"The kind of facilities that hockey players need, the training they need, the security of jobs, all that railways have been providing for many years. This performance is the result of so many years of penance," he said.

The minister also announced Special Cash Awards to Indian Railways athletes and coaches besides Railway Sports Promotion Board's regular Cash Awards-- Rs 3 crore for Gold medalists, Rs 2 crore for Silver, Rs 1 crore for Bronze, and Rs 25 lakh for the Coaches who won a Gold medal, Rs 20 lakh for Silver medal, Rs 15 lakh for Bronze medal and Rs 7.5 lakh for those who trained other participants.

Indian Railways athletes and coaches were given Special Cash Awards with a sum of total Rs 12,97,50,000 on this occasion. (ANI)

