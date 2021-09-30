New Delhi, September 30: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday declared the Class 10 Compartment Examination result. Students can check their Secondary School Certificate result on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. Students need to login with their credentials, including roll number, school number and date of birth, to check the result.

Notably, a total of 17,636 candidates got compartment this year. The CBSE Class 10 results 2021 were announced on August 3, 2021. The result was calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme as the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 precautions were taken during the exam. CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Declared, Here's How Candidates Can Download Result on Official Wesbite cbseresults.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in .

. click on the result tab on the home page.

Then click on the link - “Secondary School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class X) Results 2021”

Enter your login credentials, including roll number, school No, and date of birth.

The class 10 compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference.

A total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams in 2021, Out of the total stidnets who appeared for the exam. The board recorded a pass percentage of 99.04 in class 10. On Wednesday, the CBSE announced the Class 12 result 2021 of improvement, compartment and private exams.

