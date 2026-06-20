India News | Aspirations, Skills and Potential of India's Youth Will Shape the Path to Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday disbursed around Rs 2,400 crore in incentives under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), and said that India's journey towards becoming a developed nation rests on the aspirations, skills and capabilities of its youth.

Addressing an event in the national capital, the Prime Minister said India is among the youngest countries in the world and highlighted the government's efforts to create employment opportunities across sectors.

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"India is one of the youngest countries in the world. Therefore, the path to a developed India also lies through the dreams, skills, and capabilities of the youth. Our endeavour is to ensure that every youth in the country progresses as much as possible according to their potential. Those who have talent should get opportunities, those who have ideas should get a platform for innovation, and those who want to do something on their own should get full support," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said employment opportunities have expanded significantly over the past 12 years, with new avenues emerging in infrastructure, innovation, manufacturing, the digital economy, space and the startup ecosystem.

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"With this thought in mind, every avenue of employment has been strengthened over the past 12 years. New opportunities have been created in every sector, from infrastructure to innovation, from manufacturing to the digital economy, from space to startups," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the impact of PM-VBRY, PM Modi said the scheme has supported the creation of nearly 7 million jobs so far, while extending social security coverage to an equal number of first-time employees.

"With the support of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, nearly 7 million jobs have been created so far. Nearly 7 million first-time employees have also received social security coverage. Nearly 2 million young people have completed six months in their first job, and today, nearly 1 million of these young people have received incentives as beneficiaries of this scheme after completing six months in their first job. More than Rs 2,000 crore has been transferred directly to their bank accounts. This amount is not just financial assistance; it is recognition of their hard work," he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the rapid growth of India's startup ecosystem, noting that the country had only around 500 startups a decade ago compared to over two lakh registered startups today.

"Once upon a time, there were only about 500 startups in the country. Today, there are over 2 lakh registered startups, and you'll find them in every district of the country. These figures give confidence that India's youth will lead the world's growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the coming years. Everyone in the world is very excited about India's future today. Today, India is entering into new trade agreements with the world, agreements that are opening up new markets for Indian industries and creating new opportunities for Indian professionals," said PM Modi.

He further stated that India is entering into new trade agreements with countries across the world, opening fresh markets for Indian industries and creating new opportunities for professionals.

Referring to recent agreements with several European nations, PM Modi said such partnerships would contribute to generating millions of new jobs in the country.

"In the past few months, important agreements have also been signed with several European countries. These agreements are also becoming a means of creating millions of new jobs in the country. The world is preparing for the economy of the future, and India is preparing to lead the economy of the future. The world is moving towards future technology, and India is working to make its youth future-ready. This is the biggest opportunity for the youth of India, and we must take full advantage of this opportunity," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the event, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the Prime Minister's vision, saying it had transformed the traditional perception of labour and industry.

"In building a new India, PM Narendra Modi's vision has transformed thinking and advanced new dimensions. There was a time when those who spoke for labour were considered pro-labour. They were considered anti-industry, and those who spoke for industry were considered anti-labour. But your vision has transformed this narrative. Today, you have defined both employers and workers as national builders, and both feel proud," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)