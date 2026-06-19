Himachal Pradesh Consumer Court Orders Tata Motors To Refund Palampur Resident Over Defective Harrier; Here's Why

A consumer commission in Himachal Pradesh has directed automobile manufacturer Tata Motors to either replace a Tata Harrier SUV or completely refund its purchase price of INR 21.40 lakh. The state-level panel ruled that a consumer cannot be forced to retain a vehicle that suffers from inherent structural flaws, classifying the machine as "structurally defective and potentially life-threatening" following multiple major mechanical breakdowns on public highways.

The judgment, delivered by the commission on June 2, outlines that the premium vehicle suffered critical component failures within its first 26,000 kilometres of operation. The panel concluded that repetitive failures of essential steering and engine assemblies constituted a definitive deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. Tata Motors To Continue EV and Hydrogen Investments for Commercial Vehicles; N Chandrasekaran Eyes Profitable Growth.

Inexplicable Failures Within First 1,000 Kilometres

The case stems from a formal complaint filed by Dr Krishan Lal Kapoor, a resident of Palampur, who purchased a Tata Harrier XZA+ Dark Edition in May 2022 for INR 21,40,775 from an authorised dealership in Himachal Pradesh. According to legal filings, severe knocking sounds and prominent steering vibrations began manifesting within the first 1,000 kilometres of driving. Although the dealer replaced the vehicle’s power steering assembly under warranty on May 30, 2022, similar steering anomalies resurfaced at highway speeds. The situation escalated significantly when the SUV suffered two independent timing belt failures, leaving the owner and his family stranded on state highways for hours before roadside assistance could tow the vehicle to service centres.

Technical Expert Identifies Block Misalignment

To ascertain the root cause of the breakdowns, the consumer commission relied upon an exhaustive assessment from an independent mechanical engineer and automobile expert. The expert noted that a vehicle's timing belt is designed to last between 90,000 and 1,00,000 kilometres under ordinary operational conditions. The expert report found it highly irregular for a vehicle to experience two total timing belt failures before reaching the 30,000-kilometre mark. Crucially, the analysis highlighted an internal inspection conducted by Tata Motors' own technicians between May 1 and May 5, 2024, which documented a "misaligned timing bracket assembly".

The independent expert concluded that this structural misalignment was directly responsible for the recurring premature component failures. The commission noted that Tata Motors failed to provide any equivalent, credible technical evidence to counter those specific mechanical findings. Addressing the pattern of defects, the commission stated: “The fact that the vital timing belt assembly failed twice within 26,000 kilometres, coupled with the authorised service station's own admission of a 'misaligned timing bracket assembly', provides an inescapable conclusion. Consequently, relying upon the expert opinion, we hold that the vehicle suffers from an inherent manufacturing defect. Therefore, the complainant cannot be compelled to keep a structurally defective and potentially life-threatening vehicle.”

Judicial Mandate and Financial Compensation

Tata Motors and its dealership contested the complaint, arguing that because all repairs were fully covered and executed under the vehicle's standard warranty, they were absolved of broader liability. The corporate defence also argued that because the vehicle had accumulated over 30,000 total kilometres, an inherent manufacturing defect could not be claimed. The commission flatly rejected those arguments, ruling that consumers who invest in premium tier vehicles expect safety and mechanical reliability over routine workshop visits. The court remarked that forcing a buyer to operate under the perpetual fear of catastrophic highway failure constitutes a glaring operational deficiency. Tata Motors EV Launch 2026: Sierra EV Slated for Q3 2026, Safari EV by Diwali This Year.

Under the final terms of the order, Tata Motors has been directed to provide a brand-new, defect-free replacement of the same or an upgraded Harrier model. In the alternative, the company must issue a full refund of the purchase price amounting to INR 21,40,775, paired with a 9 per cent annual interest rate calculated from the initial filing date of the complaint. Additionally, the court awarded INR 1 lakh to the complainant as compensation for physical discomfort and mental harassment, alongside INR 15,000 for incurred litigation expenses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).