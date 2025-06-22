Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal to fill up to 50 per cent of supervisor posts in the mid-day meal programme from among serving eligible Anganwadi workers with at least 10 years of experience.

Earlier, it was 25 per cent.

The remaining posts will be filled through direct recruitment.

In another decision at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, an additional honorarium for Cook-cum-Helpers engaged under the PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) scheme was announced. It will be raised from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month, effective October 2025, for 10 months annually. Cook-cum-Helper will now get Rs 2,000 per month.

Further, the state Cabinet has approved the extension of the "Apon Ghar" and "Apon Bahan" loan subsidy scheme to regular employees and those contractual employees, engaged upto the age of 60 years, in the following 5 PSUs and Societies-National Health Mission, Assam; Samagra Shiksha Axom; Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd; Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd; and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd.

The state Cabinet has approved the allotment of a self-identified PSP site to Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited for development of 900 MW off-stream Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in West Karbi Anglong District.

With an investment of Rs 5,400 crore, this project will contribute towards achieving the state's target of 2 GW PSP capacity by 2030. The project will provide grid stability by storing excess electricity during low demand and releasing it during peak hours, enhancing energy security and supporting renewable energy integration.

The state Cabinet has approved the establishment of Rs 3,000 crore SEBI-registered Assam Industrial and Green Growth Fund - an Alternate Investment Fund for Assam with Anchor Investment of Rs 500 crore in phased manner so as to mobilise long-term capital for renewable energy, green infrastructure, priority Start ups, agro-tech, tourism, MSMEs and other priority sectors.

The Cabinet has approved the creation of the Rabha Development Council for Rabha people residing outside the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area.

The proposed Council will undertake welfare schemes to promote the socio-economic, educational, and cultural uplift of the Rabha community living beyond the territorial jurisdiction of RHAC.

The Cabinet has approved the declaration of the transgender community as "Socially and Educationally Backward Classes" in Assam, in line with the spirit of the direction of the Supreme Court.

While providing Transgender Identity Cards, the District Commissioners will ensure that the applicants produce proof of being Original inhabitants of Assam.

The state Cabinet has approved the proposal to notify the Urpad Beel area (1256 Ha) as a Proposed Reserve Forest (PRF) under Section 5 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, in Goalpara district. This ecologically sensitive and biodiversity-rich wetland will be protected and conserved to strengthen conservation efforts in Goalpara.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to notify the Hasila Beel area (245 Ha) as a Proposed Reserve Forest (PRF) under Section 5 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, in Goalpara district. One month time will be given to the public to register their opinion. (ANI)

