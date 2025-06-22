Hyderabad, June 22: A complaint has been filed against actor Vijay Deverakonda under the SC/ST Act for allegedly making remarks that hurt the sentiments of the tribal community. The complaint, lodged by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, claims that Deverakonda's comments during a pre-release event for the movie 'Retro' were offensive and insulted the tribal community. The case has been registered at the Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad, and an investigation is underway. Rumoured Couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Seen Together in Same Car at Mumbai Airport, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

According to the police FIR Copy, " On 17.06.2025 at 10:30 hours, received a complaint from Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik Alias Ashok Rathod, Caste: ST(Rathod), Occu: State President, Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities....., which reads as follows. Brief facts of the case are that on 26.04.20225, Film Actor Shri Vijay Deverakonda, who participated in the pre-release event of the movie 'Retro' starring Hero Surya, made comments that hurt the sentiments of the tribals and seriously insulted them."

"The remarks were viewed as a serious insult to the self-respect and dignity of the tribal community. Therefore, the complainant requested to take necessary action against Shri Vijay Devarakonda as per law," the Police FIR stated. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in 'Kingdom'. The film, which was supposed to be released on May 30, 2025, will now arrive in theatres on July 4, 2025. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Kingdom' stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and editing is handled by Navin Nooli.

