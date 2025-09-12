Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the manifesto "Sankalp Patra" for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BTC elections will be held on September 22.

CM Sarma said, "The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections will be held on September 22, and this election will ensure a new journey in the Bodoland Territorial Region. BJP has released the Sankalp Patra for the BTC election. We will implement all schemes in the BTR region. 5 lakh women of BTR will be included in the Assam Orunodoi Scheme, the Mahila Udyamita Scheme, and girl students of BTR will get benefits under the Nijut Moina Scheme. BJP will work to provide constitutional safeguards and land rights to the people of BTR."

Also Read | Delhi Government Mulls Lowering Beer Drinking Age From 25 to 21, Eyes Private Liquor Shops in Excise Policy Revamp.

CM Sarma, State BJP president Dilip Saikia, released the BJP's election manifesto for the BTC election in the presence of senior BJP leader Harish Dwivedi, Assam Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, during a programme held at State BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

During the programme, an election campaign song of the BJP party was also inaugurated.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Manipur on August 13, Will Launch Developmental Projects in Violence-Hit State, Assam and Mizoram.

With the aim of peace, development, and a secure Bodoland region, the Bharatiya Janata Party has entered the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections with a combative spirit this time, Assam BJP Spokesperson said in a press release on Thursday.

In a press release issued by BJP State Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami, it was stated that this time, governance of BTC will certainly be with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"This was evidenced today by the enthusiastic presence of thousands of BTC residents in all three rallies. During the rallies, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that the BJP's governance in BTC is essential for a corruption-free BTC. He also highlighted the widespread corruption under the previous BPF and UPPL governments. Moreover, he pointed out that funds sent from Delhi and Dispur for the welfare of BTC people were embezzled by the BPF and UPPL governments in the past, depriving the people of BTC of genuine development," said in the press release.

Under the leadership of CM Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, supported by several ministers and MLAs of the Council of Ministers, along with State BJP President Dilip Saikia, leading the organisational strength, the BJP has actively entered the race for BTC control.

On Thursday, in Bhergaon, Bhairabkunda, and Dihira, CM Sarma participated in three election campaign rallies. Along with the Chief Minister, State President Dilip Saikia and other leaders also took part.

In the presence of thousands of BTC residents, in these rallies, the Chief Minister expressed that the BJP has come to BTC with the goal of peace, harmony, and a prosperous BTC.

The Chief Minister asserted that when the Bharatiya Janata Party governs BTC, 100 per cent of the funds will definitely reach the people time and again, making genuine development for BTC residents possible. Present at the rallies, Dilip Saikia urged people to vote for BJP candidates to create an environment where all communities and ethnic groups in BTC live with dignity.

The State BJP spokesperson further expressed that the BJP's campaign program in the BTC region will be accelerated in the coming days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)