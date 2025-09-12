New Delhi, September 12: The Delhi government is reviewing its excise policy with a proposal to reduce the legal drinking age for beer from 25 to 21 years, sources revealed. The move aims to bring the Capital in line with neighbouring cities like Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, where the legal drinking age is already 21 for all liquor categories. Stakeholders argued that syncing the drinking age would help curb black market sales and safeguard state revenues. Violations of the drinking age remain punishable under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

The proposal was discussed in a high-level committee meeting chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, with Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Home Minister Ashish Sood, senior excise officials and private liquor sellers in attendance, reported TOI. Alongside the drinking age issue, the committee considered allowing private vendors and introducing a hybrid model that combines government-run and private liquor outlets. At present, only government vends operate in Delhi after the AAP government scrapped private licenses in 2022 amid corruption allegations linked to its 2021-22 excise policy. Delhi Creates Pre-Diwali Liquor Sale Record, With Festive ‘Spirit’ Driving Whopping Sales of 3.87 Crore Bottles in 2 Weeks.

Officials also highlighted Delhi’s limited access to premium national and international liquor brands, which drives consumers to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The government plans to examine neighbouring states’ excise regimes to frame a more competitive policy. Currently, four state-run corporations manage liquor sales across Delhi, each earning a fixed INR 50 profit margin per bottle, regardless of price or type. While this ensures uniform pricing, officials said it restricts innovation and better consumer experience. Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Centre Gives Nod to ED To Prosecute AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in Alleged Scam.

The draft policy, still under preparation, may reshape Delhi’s liquor trade by balancing government control with private participation, reducing age barriers for beer consumption, and expanding brand availability to retain revenue within the state.

