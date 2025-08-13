Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): Once militancy hit the Bodoland region of Assam, it has now become a sports hub in the country, and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has planned to construct a world-class sports academy in the region.

Pramod Boro, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief and president of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), told ANI that the Union government has sanctioned a world-class sports academy for the Bodoland region.

Speaking to ANI, BTC Chief said, "We have demanded to construct a world-class stadium in Bodoland since past several years. Now we have received two stadiums - one football stadium worth Rs 110 crore in Kokrajhar from the Assam government and a sports academy worth Rs 187 crore from the Union government in Udalguri district, which is a part of the Bodoland Accord."

"The Sports Academy in Udalguri will be a world-class sports academy and it will include a football stadium, a cricket stadium, and an athletics track. We have prepared a proposal to make a world-class sports academy in the region, so that it will become easy for the kids and youths of Bodoland to make themselves for international level," Boro added.

Pramod Boro further added that once upon a time, there were lots of killings, counter killings, and communal violence incidents that took place in Bodoland for several decades.

"At that time the people of Bodoland had left their dreams that peace will come again to the Bodoland, a suitable atmosphere will come to Bodoland. But in 2020, the Bodo Peace Accord was signed under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Singh and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. All revolutionary groups of Bodoland had signed an accord with the Union government and Assam government and after that peace again comes to the Bodoland region. After that, sports activities and development works had started in Bodoland region," Boro said.

"Now the people have seen a new Bodoland. I want to extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, for bringing hope to 25 lakh people who are living in Bodoland. The Prime Minister and Union Minister have extended their help to prepare a roadmap for permanent peace and security in the region. For this, the people of Bodoland are now living peacefully," Boro added.

He further said that, for the third time, the Durand Cup has been organised in Bodoland.

"Now people have seen that, Bodoland is not a place of violence, it has become a sports hub," Pramod Boro said.

On the other hand, talking about sports activities in the region, Pramod Boro said that football is the main game of the Bodoland region, and they are planning to promote football and to make international standard players from the region.

"Sports have introduced as co-curriculum activity in our schools. Our social organisations have organised Under-13 football tournament in different regions every year. This year for the first time, the BTC government had organised CEM Cup Football tournament where 3760 teams had participated and more than 67,000 players had participated. Our Prime Minister Modi had mentioned the CEM Cup Football tournament in his Mann Ki Baat programme. We are now thinking that football is the best game for Bodoland and we are preparing plans to promote football and to make our players as international standard," Pramod Boro said.

Several prominent football players are hailing from the Bodoland region of Assam and some notable names include Halicharan Narzary, Sibra Narzary and Apurna Narzary. (ANI)

