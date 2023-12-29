Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will start from the first week of February next year.

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin told ANI that the budget session will start in the first week of February and several important bills will be introduced there.

"We are going to start the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the last part of the first week of February. Lots of bills will come up there and questions of various legislators will come there. There will be discussion regarding those matters will be brought in the upcoming assembly session. This is an important session," Momin said.

He further said, "We are preparing for the upcoming budget session of the Assam assembly."

The Deputy Speaker of the Assam assembly added that the details for the session are yet to be worked out.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the bill to ban polygamy would be tabled in the next session of the Assam assembly in February next year.

Polygamy is a practice among certain communities to have multiple spouses. (ANI)

