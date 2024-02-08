Dhemaji (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated a Construction Skill Training Centre at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district of Assam for building and other construction workers Welfare Board-registered construction workers and their family members.

A joint initiative of the Government of Assam and Larsen & Toubro, the Construction Skill Training Centre has been established to provide skill training enhancement for registered construction workers, align trained resources in the construction industry from workmen to supervisors, connect trainees with future skills and modern technology, and training of unemployed youths with employable construction skills.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar, Bangladesh FM Hasan Mahmud Hold Delegation-Level Talks; Discuss Bilateral Ties, Defence, Economic Partnership.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said the ongoing massive construction activities across the State have led to the creation of large-scale employment opportunities here.

"Lack of requisite skills is leading to the State's youths migrating to other States of the country for employment opportunities and taking up extremely low-paying jobs there," he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Building Collapse: At Least Six Women Labourers Trapped Inside Debris Dead, Two Critical As Residential Building Collapses in Udhagamandalam.

He stressed the need for youths from the State to get trained in new-age, modern technical works so that they can make the best use of the well-paying and remunerative job opportunities available across the country as well as abroad.

"To enhance the skills of the State's youth, the Government of Assam had joined hands with L&T and the Construction Skill Training Centre inaugurated today was an outcome of that tie-up," he added.

Stating that several major rooftop solar panel projects would be launched in the State in days to come, Chief Minister Sarma appealed to the youths to get themselves trained in solar technology so that employment and earning opportunities the sector would unveil don't slip out of their hands.

He said L&T has been asked to train those who enrol on the Construction Skill Training Centre in rooftop solar panel installation.

The Chief Minister said L&T shall also provide employment opportunities to those who complete the 90-day training at the Construction Skill Training Centre.

Stating that Construction Skill Training Centre at Gogamukh was just the beginning, Chief Minister Sarma said the government is also going ahead with establishing similar institutions in Nalbari and Jorhat districts.

"The State government is committed to providing state-of-the-art skill training in various fields and the upcoming Skill University, construction of which is ongoing, is a manifestation of that commitment," he added.

The Chief Minister further added that the State government is going ahead with all its energy in filling up the vacant positions in the government sectors.

Today's event was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Labour Welfare Sanjoy Kishan, Chief Executive of Mising Autonomous Council Paramananda Chayengia, Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah, Member of Legislative Assembly Manab Deka, Principal Secretary to Government of Assam B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and top officials of L&T, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)