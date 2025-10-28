Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday morning attended the Chhath Puja event in Guwahati on the last day of the festival.

The Chief Minister met the attendees and devotees present at the event.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the concluding rituals of Chhath Puja at the Hathi Ghat near ITO in the national capital, offering the 'Usha Arghya' to the rising sun and performing prayers.

Expressing her gratitude and joy, CM Rekha said she felt fortunate to be part of the sacred festival.

"I am fortunate that I was able to participate in the worship of Chhati Maiya and we all together enjoyed this great festival of Chhath," CM Rekha Gupta told ANI.

This morning, devotees across the country offered 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja. Thousands gathered along riverbanks, ponds, and ghats to perform rituals and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

In Bihar, people had flocked in large numbers to the ghats and riverbanks for the 'Usha Arghya'. The devotees carefully placed offerings, including flowers and fruits, in various locations at the ghat.

Security personnel were deployed at major ghats to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

In Delhi, the Yamuna Ghat witnessed heavy footfall as devotees offered arghya to the rising Sun. ITO's Hathi Ghat was illuminated, with devotees performing the concluding rituals of Chhath amid hymns and chants.

Devotees had gathered in large numbers on the ghats of Varanasi to perform the rituals of Chhath Puja on the last day. Devotees also thronged Shastri Ghat to offer prayers on the final day.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on October 25 with the ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on October 26, Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) on October 27, and concluded on October 28 with Usha Arghya (morning offerings). (ANI)

