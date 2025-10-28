New Delhi, October 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm greetings to people across the country on the auspicious conclusion of the four-day-long Chhath Puja, praying for the well-being and prosperity of all devotees.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his joy over the successful completion of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.v"Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja," PM Modi posted on X. Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees Offer ‘Usha Arghya’ to Rising Sun on Last Day of Chhath Puja (Watch Video).

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Conclusion of Chhath Puja

भगवान सूर्यदेव को प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य के साथ आज महापर्व छठ का शुभ समापन हुआ। चार दिवसीय इस अनुष्ठान के दौरान छठ पूजा की हमारी भव्य परंपरा के दिव्य दर्शन हुए। समस्त व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं सहित पावन पर्व का हिस्सा बने अपने सभी परिवारजनों का हृदय से अभिनंदन! छठी मइया की असीम कृपा से… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2025

The Prime Minister wished the devotees and festival observers of the festival, saying, "Heartfelt congratulations to all our family members who became part of this sacred festival along with all the fasting devotees and devotees! May the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya keep all your lives forever illuminated."

Earlier Tuesday morning, devotees across the country offered 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja. Thousands gathered along riverbanks, ponds, and ghats to perform rituals and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being. In Bihar, people had flocked in large numbers to the ghats and riverbanks for the 'Usha Arghya'. The devotees carefully placed offerings, including flowers and fruits, in various locations at the ghat. Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Greetings, Messages and Images: Share Happy Chhath Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival.

Security personnel were deployed at major ghats to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations. In Delhi, the Yamuna Ghat witnessed heavy footfall as devotees offered arghya to the rising Sun. ITO's Hathi Ghat was illuminated, with devotees performing the concluding rituals of Chhath amid hymns and chants. Devotees had gathered in large numbers on the ghats of Varanasi to perform the rituals of Chhath Puja on the last day. Devotees also thronged Shastri Ghat to offer prayers on the final day. The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on October 25 with the ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on October 26, Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) on October 27, and concluded on October 28 with Usha Arghya (morning offerings).

