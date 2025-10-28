New Delhi, October 28: Amazon is reportedly preparing to lay off around 30,000 corporate employees starting Tuesday, as part of its cost-cutting measures. The job cuts decision comes as the company aims to streamline operations and address overhiring that took place during the pandemic’s high-demand period. As per reports, the Amazon layoffs is said to be one of the largest corporate workforce reductions till date by the company.

Amazon job cuts will likely impact multiple departments across the company. CEO Andy Jassy is reportedly leading an initiative to cut unnecessary bureaucracy at the company. He also aims to reduce the number of managers in the company. As per a report of Reuters, Amazon is expected to lay off up to 30,000 corporate employees. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Reportedly Plans Biggest Job Cuts in Company History; To Lay Off 30,000 Corporate Employees.

The job cuts are likely to affect several divisions, which may include human resources (People Experience and Technology), devices and services, operations, and other departments. Amazon currently employs around 1.55 million people, with about 3,50,000 in corporate positions. It would mark the company’s largest round of layoffs since 27,000 job cuts in late 2022.

As per reports, managers of the affected teams attended training sessions on Monday to prepare for how to communicate with staff following layoff notifications. These emails are expected to be sent to employees starting on Tuesday morning. Over the last two years, Amazon has carried out several rounds of layoffs across multiple departments. Earlier this year, in January, the company laid off a few roles within its Communications and Sustainability teams. Amazon Layoffs Coming? E-Commerce Giant May Replace Over 5,00,000 Jobs With Robots by 2033; ‘AI and Robots Will Replace All Jobs’, Elon Musk Reacts.

Additionally, Amazon is said to be planning to replace over 5,00,000 roles with robots within the next decade. The company reportedly intends to develop highly automated facilities that require minimal human involvement, with a goal of automating up to 75% of its operations. Reacting to this development, Elon Musk said, 'AI and robots will replace all jobs."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

