Darrang (Assam) [India], June 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the 450-year-old Khatara Satra in Darrang, one of the oldest Satras in Assam.

The Satra, established by Shri Shri Lechakonia Gobinda Ata, is a leading center for research and promotion of Sattriya culture.

During his visit, CM Sarma offered his prayers and emphasised the importance of preserving Assam's cultural heritage.

He stated that the Satras are the flagbearers and protectors of the state's tradition and that his government has taken decisive steps to defend their sanctity.

The CM highlighted that the Satras have been subjected to unchecked encroachment over the decades, but his government is committed to stopping this.

He assured that the government will take necessary measures to protect the Satras and preserve their cultural significance

In a post on X, CM Sarma shared, "Offered my prayers at the Khatara Satra in Darrang, established by Shri Shri Lechakonia Gobinda Ata. One of the oldest Satras in Assam, this 450 year old institution is leading centre for research and promotion of Sattriya culture. The soul of Assam lives in our Satras - the flagbearers and protector of our tradition. Over decades, they have been subjected to unchecked encroachment but this stops now. Our government has taken decisive steps to defend their sanctity."

Earlier, the Satra Aayog formed for reviewing and assessing the problems of the Satra lands in Assam, submitted its final report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa at a programme held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday.

It may be noted that the Aayog formed on November 24, 2021, with MLA Pradip Hazarika as its Chairman and MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as its members, visited around 126 satras, examined the existing problems there and submitted the report, giving several recommendations.

Thanking Satra Aayog for its final report, Chief Minister Sarma said, "In the socio-cultural life of Assam, submission of the final report marks an important day for the state. I consider myself happy to receive the final report of the Aayog which reviewed and assessed the problems of satra lands necessitated because of encroachment. The government will study the report very minutely and exhaustively to meet its recommendations."

The Chief Minister also announced that his government would constitute a permanent Satra Aayog, which would be empowered financially and administratively to work for the benefits and welfare of the satras.

He also said that the Aayog will work on forming a 25-year vision plan to revamp the institutional framework of the satras and ensure their sustainability across the state.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that satras play an important role in the socio-cultural and spiritual life of the state. (ANI)

