Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday gave a sneak peek of fauna species at the Kaziranga National Park ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit.

PM Modi, on Friday, will reach the Tezpur airport and go to Kaziranga. He is scheduled to visit the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Three-Year-Old Killed, Four Others Injured After Being Hit by Water Tanker in Rangareddy District.

"A sneak peek of the stunning species of birds and animals that await Shri @narendramodiji tomorrow, as he becomes the first Prime Minister to visit the Kaziranga National Park since 1957," said CM Sarma in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister also shared pictures of varying species of birds and animals at the Kaziranga National Park.

Also Read | Air India Deboards Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja From London-Bound Flight at Delhi Airport for Rude Behaviour With Crew Members.

"Assam's crowned jewel is home to the largest habitat of rhinos Over 600 species of birds; A thriving population of dolphins; and One of the highest densities of tigers," he added.

Kaziranga National Park, one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in India, is home to more than 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, approximately 2/3rd of their total world population. Formed in 1908 on the recommendation of Mary Curzon, the park is located in the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots - Golaghat and Nagaon district. In the year 1985, the park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects for Assam, including a Rs 3,992 crore project of pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the state.

The PM will arrive in the state on Friday evening and is scheduled to spend at least two hours in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 Million MT to 1 Million MT with a cost of Rs 768 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of the expansion of Guwahati Refinery from 1 million MT to 1.2 million MT with a cost of Rs 510 crore.

As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, the Prime Minister will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate several projects of both centre and state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)