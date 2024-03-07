Rangareddy, March 7: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old died and four others were injured after a water tanker hit a car in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Wednesday. "This accident happened last night. A three-year-old baby died and four other people were injured after a water tanker hit a car. This incident happened on the Himayat Sagar road. A case is yet to be registered," police said in a statement.

On March 4, a 23-year-old sepoy who was also an athlete died after a ready-mix concrete vehicle hit him in Narsingi here on Monday. The victim, Kunal, died on the spot. The deceased's body was shifted for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital. Telangana Road Accident Video: One Dead As Speeding Car Loses Control and Rams Into Tree in Khammam.

According to Station House officer, Narsingi, "We received a complaint from the officers of the Army regiment, Langar Houz, where they stated that on March 4 afternoon, Kunal (23) a Sepoy athlete from Uttar Pradesh, took out his pass to visit SBI Bank at Narsingi. Later, at about 2:30 pm, they received a call from a person who informed that a ready mix vehicle came in overspeeding dangerously and dashed the Kunal. As a result, Kunal died on the spot." Telangana Road Accident: Couple Flung Into Air and Thrown into Nearby Field after Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike While Overtaking; Cyberabad Police Shares Video.

The police personnel caught the accused driver and Ready Mix vehicle, and they shifted the dead body to Osmania Hospital to undergo PME.

